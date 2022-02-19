UGAAA releases statement

The University of Georgia Athletic Association released a statement Saturday morning responding to some of the allegations regarding the Bulldogs men’s basketball program.

Friday, news broke that that Georgia was suspending assistant coach Wade Mason following a locker room altercation with Director of Player Development Brian Fish.

Although the statement did not specifically address details of the suspension, it did address and question various media reports regarding the incident, as well as other reports it claims not to be true or failed to tell the entire story.

The statement read as follows:

“There have been various media reports related to UGA Athletics personnel ranging from completely inaccurate to incomplete and premature. The incident in question was reported properly as required by university policies and is under review. We will comment if and when appropriate.”

Georgia hosts Ole Miss this afternoon at 1.