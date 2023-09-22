The Georgia Athletic Association wrapped its quarterly board meeting Friday afternoon.

Among the topics discussed:

… Athletic Director Josh Brooks was asked about the potential site of the 2026-2027 Georgia Florida games. Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field is set to undergo a billion-dollar renovation, which will force the Bulldogs and Gators to find a new site for those two years.

“We’re working directly with Florida to look at all options, whether it’s on campus or other neutral sites,” Brooks said. “That process is ongoing.”

The current contract to hold the game in Jacksonville was recently extended to 2025 by both schools.

Also:

• The UGAAA also announced that the athletic department raised $102 million in the fiscal year 2023.

• It was also announced that the Commit to the G capital campaign has raised $129 million toward its goal of $300 million for June 30, 2027.

• Phase 1 of the Sanford Stadium South Side Improvements is complete. Construction on Phase 2 will begin in November 2023.

• The Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Tennis Facility is scheduled to be completed in the winter of 2024.

• The Foley Field enabling project is complete and construction on the film room, locker room, and lighting is underway. The estimated completion date for Foley Field renovations is the winter of 2025.

• Construction is also underway at the Jack Turner Softball Stadium. The estimated completion date for that project is fall of 2024.

• Renovations to the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall Circle of Champions are scheduled to begin next week.

• The new men’s and women’s basketball weight room was just completed in August.

“It has been extremely positive. That was one of the key things that Coach Mike (White) White and Coach Abe (Kay Abrahamson-Henderson) asked for when they got here was a basketball weight room, which in turn has provided great relief for our other weight room and a number of sports. We are also going to build a weight room out at softball for several sports, so we are really taking the pressure off all our weight rooms to better serve our student-athletes.”

• There is a master plan for Stegeman Coliseum, which includes fan experience upgrades, and a new, one-of-a-kind video board that when completed will be the biggest in college sports at between 6,000 and 7,000 square feet. A design study funding request is coming in the fall of 2023.