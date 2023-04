D'antre Robinson has never been to Athens. But that hasn't stopped Georgia from becoming one of his top schools.

The Rivals100 defensive tackle from Orlando has been in regular contact with the Bulldogs. Heading into a busy summer, Georgia is in line for one of Robinson's coveted official visits.

The main pitch from the Bulldogs is simple: if you want to fulfill your professional football dreams, Athens is the place to start.

"They’re selling me development and me being the best player," Robinson said. "I’m going to go to the NFL if I go there."