UGA shows Rivals250 WR Aaron Butler 'everything I needed to see'
Aaron Butler's Georgia visit lived up to the hype and then some.
The 2024 Rivals250 receiver wanted to see Athens after he decommitted from USC earlier in January. He told UGASports last week he was "more (excited) than I've ever been to step foot on a campus" ahead of his visit to Athens this past weekend.
A couple days in Georgia helped the Bulldogs strengthen their position as one of the favorites for Butler.
"It’s a great experience, of course, being around championship-minded people, being around a great staff, great players. Everybody’s on one common goal, one common course, just striving for greatness," Butler said. "It was just a great time. It was definitely everything I needed to see."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news