Aaron Butler's Georgia visit lived up to the hype and then some.

The 2024 Rivals250 receiver wanted to see Athens after he decommitted from USC earlier in January. He told UGASports last week he was "more (excited) than I've ever been to step foot on a campus" ahead of his visit to Athens this past weekend.

A couple days in Georgia helped the Bulldogs strengthen their position as one of the favorites for Butler.

"It’s a great experience, of course, being around championship-minded people, being around a great staff, great players. Everybody’s on one common goal, one common course, just striving for greatness," Butler said. "It was just a great time. It was definitely everything I needed to see."