UGA sells development to five-star Mike Matthews on official visit
Georgia's NFL production in recent years speaks for itself.
The NFL Draft has doubled as a Georgia infomercial of late. In the past two years alone, 25 Bulldogs have heard their names called. The proof is in the pudding - if you want to go to the NFL, Georgia is a place that will help you get there.
Kirby Smart and company made sure to drive home that point to five-star MIke Matthews during his official visit to Athens June 9-11.
"(Smart) is just telling me you know if you come here you’re going to be developed, we’re going to produce you into a top player, pretty much your full potential, and give you an opportunity to be great in the league," Matthews said.
