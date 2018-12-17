As mentioned last week following Clay Webb’s commitment, for any school other than Alabama or Auburn to lure a highly-touted recruit from the Cotton State is a rare achievement in itself. Of the 134 four- and five-star prospects from Alabama from 2008 through 2018, more than 80 percent signed with either the Crimson Tide (48.5 percent) or Tigers (32.0 percent). What’s more, all but one of the state’s 21 five-star recruits from 2004 through 2017 signed with Alabama or Auburn. Finally, Webb is just the fifth prospect from Alabama to sign with Georgia since the beginning of the Rivals era (2002). Still, the Bulldogs’ 60 or so players from Alabama since the early 1960s ranks as the program’s fourth-highest in terms of hometown states, trailing only Georgia (obviously), Florida, and South Carolina—and a number of the players were rather highly recruited, including two or three who, like Webb, could have been considered the top prospect from Alabama. Accordingly, here’s my opinion of the top five (plus some honorable mention) most highly-touted recruits from Georgia’s neighbor to its west to ever sign with the Bulldogs prior to this signing period (tenure as a Bulldog not considered although I briefly mention each of the top-five's UGA careers):

From high school (L to R): Melton LeCroy, Larry Ware, and Butch Box blocking a punt.

No. 5—Butch Box (Tarrant HS, Birmingham, Class of 1973): A first- and second-team all-state selection as a junior and senior, respectively, Box’s 51 touchdown receptions from 1970-1972 were a national prep record which stood for a decade, and the Alabama state record until 2004. Besides a record-setting flanker, he was also a skilled defensive back who led Tarrant to the 3A state championship in 1971. Once at Georgia, Box’s time at receiver was limited. However, because of head-hunting, reckless coverage skills on the kickoff and punt teams from 1973-1976, Box remains arguably one of the Bulldogs’ top special-teamers of all time. No. 4—Melton LeCroy (Guntersville HS, Class of 1952): In four seasons at Guntersville, LeCroy scored 43 touchdowns, including 18 as a senior which covered an average of 44 yards per score. He was one of just five seniors from Alabama (along with Montgomery’s Bart Starr) named to the 1951 All-Southern team of The Orlando Sentinel. Beginning with a broken leg suffered while scrimmaging for the Alabama All-Star game, the halfback endured multiple leg injuries which cut short a football career at Georgia before it actually started in 1952. After serving in the military and decades of working in civil service and real estate, LeCroy passed away in 2014 at the age of 83. No. 3—Will Legg (Athens HS, Class of 1972): The only first-team prep All-American in the long history of Athens High football, Legg’s play as a center and linebacker, along with his supreme strength and large frame, was said to be “ahead of the times.” As a senior in 1971, he was selected first-team all-state at both positions, and ultimately chose Georgia over Alabama and Auburn because, in his words, “Coach [Vince] Dooley.” One of just eight true freshmen to dress for the 1973 season opener—Georgia’s initial game whereby freshmen could play for the first time since the Korean War—Legg eventually became the Bulldogs’ starting center in 1974 before being advised by physicians prior to the start of the 1975 season to quit football after suffering several head injuries. No. 2—Larry Ware (Robert E. Lee HS, Montgomery, Class of 1987): Mr. Football for the state of Alabama in 1986, Ware remains the only Georgia signee to ever receive the distinguished award. The top-notch running back was also a first-team all-state selection for both his junior and senior seasons, rated as one of the top 11 prospects in the Southeast entering his senior year, and was the No. 1 recruit in the Southeast according to The Orlando Sentinel after scoring a state-record 32 touchdowns his senior season. Choosing Georgia over Texas A&M, Ware was essentially the Bulldogs’ No. 2 or No. 3 tailback for his entire four-season tenure. Notably, his 1,534 career rushing yards at Georgia is an all-time high at the school of those who never led the Bulldogs in annual rushing.

While a defensive lineman at Vigor HS, eventual-Bulldog Mitch Davis tallies a touchdown on a scoop-and-score.

No. 1—Mitch Davis (Vigor HS, Montgomery, Class of 1990): At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, with cat-like quickness, and able to play defensive end or linebacker, there’s no wonder Davis was the consensus most-highly touted recruit out of the state of Alabama in 1990. What was curious was how the first-team all-state selection in both 1988 and 1989—and the only non-senior on the 11-man defending squad in ‘88—considered Georgia after narrowing his final four choices to Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Colorado, with a “very strong interest” in the Crimson Tide. Nevertheless, the Parade magazine All-American decided to become a Bulldog, whereby he totaled 241 tackles, including 43½ for loss, and nine passes broken up from 1990-1993, including the latter three seasons as one of Georgia’s starting outside linebackers. Davis’ 27½ career sacks remain the fifth-most in school history.



(L to R): Accompanied by his mother, Sam Fife signs with UGA in 1976; Monty Rice, and Chester Adams.

HONORABLE MENTION: running back Sam Fife (Cherokee County HS, Centre, Class of 1976); offensive lineman Josh Billue (Guntersville HS, Class of 1999); offensive lineman Chester Adams (Luverne HS, Class of 2004); offensive lineman Ben Jones (Bibb County HS, Centerville, Class of 2008); and linebacker Monty Rice (James Clemens HS, Madison, Class of 2017).