BOGART, Georgia - Brock Vandagriff didn’t have too long to chat.

After wrapping up an hour and a half with his Prince Avenue teammates on the practice field, Vandagriff only had a limited time to converse as he had another responsibility for which he had to be on time.

Vandagriff was leaving practice and heading to his part-time job at a nearby farm that hosts weddings and other events. Anything on the property that needs maintenance, Vandagriff helps out alongside a crew. He’ll take a chainsaw to any debris, cut grass, and take care of any overgrown weeds, among other things.

“A couple of weeks ago, we were moving moss out of a pond on a jon boat,” Vandagriff said. “It’s anything.”

A couple of reporters joked with Vandagriff that there probably aren’t too many five-star quarterbacks holding part-time jobs like the one he has. But Vandagriff has held a bit of an entrepreneurial spirit since he was younger.



