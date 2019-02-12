As much publicized, Georgia recently signed the nation’s top recruiting class for an unprecedented second year in a row. Still, there’s the notion that signing a top-notch incoming class is insignificant if it doesn’t lead to on-field success.

Headlined by (clockwise from top-left) Herschel Walker, Freddie Gilbert, Clarence Kay, Terry Hoage, and Tommy Thurson, Georgia’s 1980 signing class is regarded by many as the greatest in school history—and primarily because of the class’ 43-4-1 overall record. Yet, beyond the sparkling four-year mark it achieved, more than half of the ’80 class would become starters for the Bulldogs, nearly 20 percent would be named First Team All-SEC, and more than a quarter would reach the NFL.

I recently read where Texas A&M’s signing class for 1983 was declared as arguably one of the “most successful” recruiting classes in the history of college football—and regardless of its overall record, no consideration that the group closed with two conference titles and trips to the Cotton Bowl (three for the fifth-year seniors in the class), and aside from that particular class instantly and significantly raising the standing of the Aggie program. Rather, “nineteen (67.9 percent) of this group [of 28] became starters” for Texas A&M, “fourteen of this group (50.0 percent) would be named [first team all-conference] at least once in their careers.” In addition, nearly half (46.4 percent) of the class would be drafted in the NFL and/or play in the league. Although how then-head coach Jackie Sherrill lured many of the recruits to Texas A&M in 1983 is another story, those seemingly lofty percentages are undoubtedly impressive. In an attempt to determine Georgia’s all-time most successful recruiting classes, I began with the Bulldogs’ 1978 class, discovering the same aforementioned percentages—became starters, chosen first team all-conference, and drafted and/or played in the NFL—through the 2015 class for becoming a starter and all-conference recognition, and through the 2014 class for reaching the NFL:

Considering it might be difficult to decipher much from the graph above, I’ve determined my opinion of Georgia’s most successful recruiting classes based on a formula I devised consisting of solely the three percentages/measurements. Listed in chronological order, the top five: Class of 1980 (51.7% starters, 17.2% all-conference, 27.6% NFL): Beyond the 1980 class’ staggering overall record, eight of the 29 signees were drafted and/or played in the NFL: Freddie Gilbert, Terry Hoage, Winford Hood, Daryll Jones, Clarence Kay, Herschel Walker, Mike Weaver, and Scott Williams. The 27.6 NFL percentage marks the highest for a Georgia class from 1978 until 1992. Class of 1996 (63.6% starters, 9.1% all-conference, 31.8% NFL): Although Coach Jim Donnan’s first class consisted of only 22 newcomers, 14 of them would eventually be considered starters for the Bulldogs, including three- or four-year starters Orantes Grant, Hap Hines, Jonas Jennings, and Marcus Stroud. The ’83 Texas A&M-like 63.6 starter percentage is a program-high for the 38-year period, and more than two percentage points greater than Georgia’s second-highest (61.3 in 1987). Class of 1998 (54.2% starters, 16.7% all-conference, 45.8% NFL): The ’98 class, which unanimously ranked in the top three in recruiting rankings, not only produced 11 NFL players, but also contained standouts Jasper Sanks, David Jacobs, Ian Knight, and quarterback Nate Hybl, who would transfer to Oklahoma and win a Rose Bowl. The 45.8 NFL percentage remains the highest for the program. Class of 2000 (47.4% starters, 26.3% all-conference, 42.1% NFL): Considering it consisted of just 19 signees, and was No. 29 in Rivals.com’s recruiting rankings, the success Coach Donnan’s final class would experience at Georgia was a near-miracle. Five players were named all-conference and would reach NFL status: Reggie Brown, David Greene, Sean Jones, Musa Smith, and Johnathan Sullivan. The class’ 26.3 all-conference percentage is a program-high. Class of 2008 (50.0% starters, 16.7% all-conference, 41.7% NFL): Situated in the middle of the head coach’s tenure, Mark Richt’s 2008 class is likely the most successful during his 15-season regime. A whopping eight players were at least three-year starters for the Bulldogs and later reached the NFL: Brandon Boykin, Sanders Commings, Cordy Glenn, A.J. Green, Ben Jones, Tavarres King, Bacarri Rambo, and Blair Walsh.

Headlined by (clockwise from top-left) Jon Stinchcomb, Boss Bailey, Quincy Carter, Terrence Edwards, and Tim Wansley, Georgia’s 1998 signing class is arguably the most successful over the last 40 years, considering 54.2 percent of the class became starters for the Bulldogs, 16.7 percent would be named First Team All-SEC, and 45.8 percent would reach the NFL.

On the other hand, a few of Georgia’s signing classes since 1978 really stand out for collectively achieving very little success. My opinion of Georgia’s three least successful recruiting classes (in chronological order): Class of 1986 (25.0% starters, 0.0% all-conference, 5.0% NFL): Having the lowest starter percentage of all the Bulldogs’ classes, the ’86 incoming group also produced no first- or second-team All-SEC players, while its one signee to eventually play in the NFL, receiver-returner Nate Lewis, transferred out of Georgia after two years. Class of 1988 (31.8% starters, 0.0% all-conference, 4.5% NFL): Although head coach Vince Dooley’s final signing class featured three eventual three-year starters—Jack Swan, Chris Wilson, and George Wynn—similarly to two years before, there were no all-conference players, and the one signee to play in the NFL, linebacker Todd Collins, transferred before playing a down for the Bulldogs. Class of 2013 (30.3% starters, 0.0% all-conference, 6.1% NFL): Clearly the least successful signing class of the last 30 years, the 33 newcomers in 2013 did consist of John Atkins, Davin Bellamy, Leonard Floyd, Brandon Kublanow, and Quincy Mauger—but little else. Only two players reached the NFL: Floyd, who actually first signed in 2012 before having to attend a prep school, and defensive lineman Toby Johnson, who actually wasn't considered a starter while at Georgia.

After determining Georgia’s most—and least—successful signing classes, I noticed that, remarkably, three of the top five classes just so happened to be during Donnan’s five-season head-coaching tenure. On the contrary, two of the three least successful classes just so happened to be during Dooley’s final three seasons as head coach. Therefore, I was prompted to breakdown the findings by head coach to see if there was any kind of trend—which indeed there is, especially as far as Bulldogs reaching the next level: