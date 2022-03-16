UGA Pro Day News and Notes

Dean said the Steelers, Patriots and Giants are teams he’s held multiple meetings with so far.

“Time will tell,” Dean told reporters. “I just need to get healthy. That’s the main goal. I just want to be ready for the draft, OTAs, rookie camp. My goal is to be 100 percent by then. I’m ready to start working on football-specific things.”

Dean had hoped to run the 40-yard dash at Georgia, but the injury did not allow him to do so. He expects to be able to run for teams soon.

According to the former Bulldog, he suffered the injury in a recent workout during a bench press session. Dean said only started running again last Tuesday.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean was only able to take part in position drills during Georgia’s Pro Day on Wednesday due to a recent pectoral injury.

• Many of the 122 scouts and NFL personnel hung around to watch George Pickens run routes. Current Bulldog Carson Beck served as his designated thrower.

“I’ve been training with Carson since my sophomore year,” Pickens said. “He came in and he was ripping it. He’s always had that ‘rip it’ in him. Some quarterbacks have touch. He just lets it go. That’s what I like because I can just go and catch it. Carson did really good today, too.”

• Tight end John FitzPatrick revealed that he played most of last season with injuries to both feet.

The former Bulldog told reporters he suffered stress factures in the fifth metatarsal in both feet. FitzPatrick said the injuries happened midway through the season.

Surgery on the left foot was performer the Wednesday after the National Championship with surgery on the right foot four weeks later.

Still, FitzPatrick managed to play in all 15 games.

“It was really a no-brainer for me. If I could go, I was going to go, no matter what,” FitzPatrick said. “When you could see how special the team is, you wanted to be on the field and contribute any way you can.”

• Nose guard Jordan Davis joked that he and Devonte Wyatt went out to supper Tuesday night. Typically, restaurants might hold their collective breaths at the site of the two 300-pounders walking in.

This need, there was no cause for alarm.

“We both had salads,” laughed Davis. “We didn’t need to be too heavy for this.”

• Head coach Kirby Smart is obviously proud of all his former players taking part in Pro Day.

Seeing Julian Rochester out there truly warmed his heart.

“I’m just happy for Julian to be healthy. He’s worked really hard to be healthy, had a couple of ACLs, he’s a kid who has been through a lot here, but he’s never wavered. He was a great leader for us last year. He was a leader for us in the locker room, He helped shape Jordan and Devonte’s work ethic. So, I’m happy for him at the end of the day.”

• Offensive lineman Justin Shaffer said he dropped significant weight from his time at the Senior Bowl in Mobile to Wednesday’s Pro Day at UGA.

“At the Senior Bowl, I think I weighed in a 326. Now, I’m like 315, 310,” Shaffer said. “I feel way better. I actually feel myself getting fast.”

• Lewis Cine was asked if he preferred playing right or left safety in the NFL.

“There’s no difference with me,” Cine said. “After today they’re going to pay me and tell me where I’m playing. That’s with them.”

• Former Bulldog Prather Hudson, who transferred to Illinois from Georgia, also took part in Pro Day. Other non-Bulldogs on hand included former Washington State running back Deon McIntosh, the brother of current Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh. Deon McIntosh last played in 2020 but was invited to workout at Georgia’s Pro Day. Mercer offensive lineman Jason Poe was also on hand.

• Linebacker Channing Tindall credited Bulldog inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann for putting him in the position to have a career in the NFL.

Tindall was an outside linebacker when he first arrived at UGA, before moving to the inside.

“I give Coach Schumann all the credit. I was an edge rusher when I came here, didn’t know anything about spin and set, nothing about coverage; I really came in raw,” Tindall said. “I didn’t know anything. But he took time with me. I had to show initiative, but he spent extra time with me and took me from the basics to where I am now.”

• After a superb showing in Indianapolis where he likely cemented himself as a Top 10 pick, there really wasn’t a lot Travon Walker had do to at Pro Day.

Except for one thing.

“I wanted to prove that I’m a true competitor and I love the game of football,” Walker said. “I just wanted to be here with my teammates one more time.”

• Former Bulldog and current San Francisco 49er tight end Charlie Woerner was in attendance.



