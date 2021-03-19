DALLAS - Ranked as the nation's No. 77 overall player in the Class of 2022, it's no surprise Frisco, Texas-based wideout Evan Stewart has been a hot commodity since backing off his commitment to the in-state Longhorns last week.

"A couple schools have reached out since," he said, following the Under Armour All-American Camp stop in Dallas. "Probably like 22, 23. Somewhere around there; Georgia was one."