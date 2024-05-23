GREENSBORO - The cost of Georgia football and baseball tickets may be on the rise.

Thursday, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks told the UGA Athletic Board that the school is looking at adjusting prices for attending both football games at Sanford Stadium and baseball games at Foley Field.

"We've got to look at all price points, and when I say that, it's not just about raising prices. It may be about lowering prices because we put a big focus on keeping our events family-friendly and family-affordable when we talk about concessions," Brooks said. "We're going to have to take a deep dive and look in. Some of our seats in the 300 level and 600 level, those prices may need to come down a little bit, and then seats in other areas may need to come up that are better seats."

Brooks shot down notions that the school is considering a reseat of Sanford Stadium.

That is not happening.

“We’re not going to reseat Sanford Stadium,” Brooks said. “I don’t want anyone to get panicked about that.”

Georgia has not raised prices at Sanford Stadium since 2018 when tickets for games against other SEC schools and Power 5 programs went from $50 to $75. Other games went from $50 to $55.

Brooks said he hoped to have more information at the next board meeting this fall.

“Before we do anything, if you’ve noticed the way we operate, we don’t like to do things just on a whim,” Brooks said. “We like to be studied and measured so we have more to do to measure that to make sure we have the right plan that’s fair and equitable.”

Foley Field, which is expected to host one of the 16 NCAA Regionals next week, could also see a rise in ticket prices.

Georgia currently ranks in the lower third of the SEC in both ticket prices and donations, per Brooks.

Georgia reported approximately $34 million in football ticket revenue for 2023, while fundraising saw the Bulldogs bring in a record $113 million during the fiscal year.