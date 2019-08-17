"Y'all have definitely help me separate myself as a player," Van Pran told his Warren Easton teammates during his commitment video below. "And, with that being said, I'll be going to the University of Georgia!"

Four-star center Sedrick Van Pran of Warren Easton Charter High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, committed to Georgia on Saturday evening, becoming the 17th commitment in the Bulldogs’ 2020 class. Joining Joshua Braun (Live Oak, Fla.), Broderick Jones (Lithonia, Ga.), Tate Ratledge (Rome, Ga.), and Chad Lindberg (League City, Tex.), Van Pran is Georgia’s fifth offensive line pledge for 2020 after the Bulldogs signed three at the unit in 2019.

Similar to Georgia’s four other offensive line commits for 2020, Van Pran was attracted to the Bulldogs due in large part to his relationship with assistant coach Sam Pittman, along with head coach Kirby Smart.



“Coach Pittman is not only one of the best offensive line coaches in the country; he’s a very genuine and funny guy. He definitely makes sure he keeps me up on what he’s doing and how he coaches, so I definitely trust him,” Van Pran informed UGASports.com a couple of months ago at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge in Atlanta. “Coach Kirby, he definitely makes me feel special and that I’m a priority. He is also very genuine and down to earth.”

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, the versatile Van Pran can play at either center or guard. Currently, he’s the nation’s No. 1 center in his class and the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana, only trailing four-star defensive tackle and LSU commit Jaquelin Roy of the University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge.

Initially indicating he wouldn’t announce until the 2020 Under Armor All-America Game more than four months from now, Van Pran presumably expedited his commitment largely because of his aforementioned relationship with the Georgia staff. The large lineman from The Big Easy has characterized the Bulldog coaches as “very open,” “noble,” and “no negative recruiting.”

“[The Georgia coaches] are really confident in what they're building and the future they possess at Georgia, so they don’t feel the need to negatively recruit or use any other strange recruiting tactics,” Van Pran said. “Georgia has a lot to offer and brings a lot to the table, and they want me to be a part of it.”

Van Pran, who was the nation’s No. 189 overall prospect for 2020 around this time a year ago, has since soared to No. 72. He joins Ratledge (No. 12), Jones (No. 29), and Lindberg (No. 95) as Rivals100 offensive line commits for the Bulldogs. Notably, six times a team has signed three offensive linemen in a single year, ranking among the nation’s top 100 prospects, including Georgia in 2017—but never have four been signed.