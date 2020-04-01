News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 00:18:39 -0500') }} football Edit

UGA keeps the offers coming, including to 2021 DB Damond Harmon

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

A shutdown in on-campus recruiting doesn't mean the Bulldogs are taking time off from their quest to unearth the Next Big Thing.

Defensive backs coach Charlton Warren was on the hunt on Monday when the film of three-star defender Damond Harmon managed to catch his eye.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}