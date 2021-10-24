UGA impresses Rivals250 OT Monroe Freeling, who has two more visits planned
Georgia has always been a school to watch in the recruitment of Rivals250 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. The 2023 prospect out of Mt. Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy was back in Athens for the Kentucky game and has a couple more visits planned for this season.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news