UGA Game Film: Georgia's flashy offense dominates UMass
Georgia refused to fall for the trap during cupcake week. The Bulldogs didn't seem to lack interest or motivation. That was the first great piece of coaching from Kirby Smart for the UMass game. The second part was getting so many young players ready to contribute over the next two weeks, when Georgia faces the nation's top option rushing attack, then arguably the nation's top power offense.
Here's the UGA Game Film: UMass. Because he led the team in passing and rushing, it prominently features Justin Fields.
Justin Fields' arm
College Football has now been exposed to a more comprehensive view of Justin Fields' skill set. His touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman was among the most impressive passes I have ever seen in Sanford Stadium. He stepped up in the pocket and delivered a beautiful spiral in-stride to the speedy Hardman. This is nothing less than an elite display of arm strength and accuracy.
My favorite part of the play was Riley Ridley stopping, while the ball was in the air, to signal the inevitable touchdown completion. The pass earned Fields much praise from his teammates.
Justin Fields also stood strong in the pocket when pressure was in his face. He utilized every available moment to allow Riley Ridley to get open for a touchdown pass.
