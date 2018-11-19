Georgia refused to fall for the trap during cupcake week. The Bulldogs didn't seem to lack interest or motivation. That was the first great piece of coaching from Kirby Smart for the UMass game. The second part was getting so many young players ready to contribute over the next two weeks, when Georgia faces the nation's top option rushing attack, then arguably the nation's top power offense.

Here's the UGA Game Film: UMass. Because he led the team in passing and rushing, it prominently features Justin Fields.