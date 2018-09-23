Even Kirby Smart admitted he was surprised about the way Georgia vs. Missouri unfolded. In maybe a case of role reversal, Georgia scored through the air (Fromm: 260 yds, 3 TDs), amd Missouri scored on the ground (4 rushing TDs).

Saturday was an opportunity for Georgia to display the grit and tenacity needed for a good team to become great. The Bulldogs were far from technically sound. Fortunately for them, the final result of the game was never in actual jeopardy. They got out of Columbia, Missouri with a double-digit road win against a high-powered SEC opponent.

Here are some of the 'atta boys' and teaching moments Georgia coaches will see on film.