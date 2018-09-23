UGA Film Study: positive turnover margin leads to win vs. Missouri
Georgia relies on depth and turnovers to persevere through injuries in difficult conference road test.
Even Kirby Smart admitted he was surprised about the way Georgia vs. Missouri unfolded. In maybe a case of role reversal, Georgia scored through the air (Fromm: 260 yds, 3 TDs), amd Missouri scored on the ground (4 rushing TDs).
Saturday was an opportunity for Georgia to display the grit and tenacity needed for a good team to become great. The Bulldogs were far from technically sound. Fortunately for them, the final result of the game was never in actual jeopardy. They got out of Columbia, Missouri with a double-digit road win against a high-powered SEC opponent.
Here are some of the 'atta boys' and teaching moments Georgia coaches will see on film.
1st quarter interception
Missouri disguises a blitz with a last second bailout from the linebacker falling back into coverage. Jake Fromm sees this and anticipates Mecole Hardman will be open. The pass is fine, but in traffic. Fromm missed a big play opportunity with Riley Ridley down the sideline. Ridley had a step on his defender. Ridley sees the space in front of him and throws his hand up in a plea for the football.
Passing confidence
The passing game did settle in during the third quarter much like it did in the South Carolina game. Fromm's favorite throw remains the back shoulder pass along the sideline. On the Jeremiah Holloman touchdown play, Riley Ridley is running the same route on the opposite side. These are low-risk, high-reward plays and require precise vision from Fromm.
