UGASports - UGA draft preview: Tre' McKitty, DJ Daniel, Mark Webb, Malik Herring

This week, Georgia could have as many as 11 players selected in the 2021 NFL draft. The program record for the Bulldogs is eight, which was set in 2002 and tied in 2013. Here’s the final installment of a three-part series examining the prospects who will hope to hear their names over the three-day event.



TE Tre' McKitty

Tre' McKitty runs through a blocking rep at Georgia's pro day. (Rob Davis/UGA Sports Communications)

Height and weight: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds 2020 stats: Six catches, 108 yards, one touchdown His draft ceiling: After transferring from Florida State, McKitty wasn’t used much in the passing game, evidenced by his statistical output. However, McKitty did show he can both run block and pass block effectively. And at the Senior Bowl, McKitty finally got a chance to demonstrate good receiving skills during the week of practice. McKitty’s draft prep could result in a fifth-round selection, which would be a great spot considering his lack of passing-game production throughout his collegiate career. His draft floor: In 2020, only 12 tight ends were taken during the entire draft. With anywhere between two to four tight ends on NFL rosters, it’s not a position teams need to draft in bulk. Despite the positive gains made during the pre-draft process, McKitty could still find himself as an undrafted free agent after the seven rounds are completed. He’d be great with the…: Houston Texans In all honesty, the Texans need every position and then some. But McKitty’s skill set would mesh nicely with what head coach David Culley is bringing to the franchise. Houston is not especially deep at the position, which would allow McKitty time to grow into the position. What’s likely to happen: With scouting opportunities limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic, McKitty was fortunate to work out in front of NFL teams at the Senior Bowl. That could help position him among the top 10 tight ends in this year’s class. If that’s the case, he should be selected in the sixth or seventh round at the latest.

CB DJ Daniel

DJ Daniel runs the 40-yard dash at Georgia's pro day. (Rob Davis/UGA Sports Communications)

Height and weight: 6-1, 185 pounds 2020 stats: Nine tackles, one pass deflection His draft ceiling: Daniel is still a raw prospect and will therefore be a day three selection if he’s taken in this year's draft. What could help Daniel is that he has the skill set to play both outside and inside in the secondary. His best case scenario is likely the sixth round. His draft floor: With the number of cornerbacks in what’s considered to be a deep class, the possibility exists that Daniel doesn’t get drafted at all. He’d be great with the…: New York Jets Head coach Robert Saleh brought his Cover 3 scheme from the San Francisco 49ers, which should be a welcome sight for a player like Daniel. During his two years at Georgia, Daniel showed great lateral movement and has the makings of potentially being a solid zone corner at the next level. That stated, at pro day, Daniel said he's the best man-to-man cornerback in the 2021 draft. What’s likely to happen: It’s unlikely that Daniel is drafted. If he is, it will probably occur in the late sixth or seventh round.

DB Mark Webb

Mark Webb participates in a drill at pro day. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Height and weight: 6-1, 200 pounds 2020 stats: 21 total tackles, one interception, three pass breakups His draft ceiling: What Webb has going for him is his versatility and work ethic. Joining the Bulldogs as a receiver in 2017, Webb didn’t flinch when he was asked to move to the secondary during his freshman season. Over time, Webb showed he can play cornerback, nickel, and safety. He began earning more playing time during his junior season in 2019. He's also a great tackler in space. Those traits could place Webb in the sixth round of this year’s draft. His draft floor: Webb didn't have a knack for turning the ball over as he only posted one interception in his career. This, combined with some needed improvements in coverage, could leave Webb undrafted. He’d be great with the…: New England Patriots The Patriots love smart football players who can play multiple positions in the secondary. Webb would have a chance to compete for a special teams role as Bill Belichick decides whether or not he can use him at a spot in the secondary. What’s likely to happen: It’s possible a team takes a late-round flier on Webb due to his versatility, tackling and special teams ability. More than likely, he’s an undrafted free agent who becomes a priority signing after the draft.

DE Malik Herring

Malik Herring looks to make a play during Georgia's win over Arkansas. (UGA Sports Communications)