Pearce Spurlin has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since September 30, 2020. Closing in on one year as a pledge to the Georgia program, the tight end has taken ownership of the Class of 2023. Spurlin has a personality that matches his towering 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame.

Spurlin knows how to work a room or, as we saw this past Saturday, a crowded Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Spurlin is currently playing like a future Georgia offensive standout with NFL dreams. However, if those don't pan out, it's clear that politics could certainly be an avenue that Spurlin could explore.

UGASports caught up with Spurlin recently to talk about his latest recruiting visit and his video game-like numbers