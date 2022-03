UGASports reported a couple of weeks ago that the intensity of Georgia's recruitment of four-star edge defender and athlete Rico Walker had picked up since the hiring of outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. The communication between Walker and the Georgia staff had waned prior to the arrival of the twenty-nine-year-old coach. Uzo-Diribe had already established a foundation with Walker in recruiting him at previous stops. It didn't take long for Uzo-Diribe to convince Walker that a trip to Athens was warranted.