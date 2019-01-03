CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

ALABAMA

It’s not surprising Alabama makes this list. The Crimson Tide had the most commitments in the UA Game, with safety Jordan Battle and offensive tackle Evan Neal playing like the best of the group. Defensive line signee Justin Eboigbe had a very good week and showed up plenty. Rivals 100 linebacker signee Shane Lee looked good in the game as well. Rivals250 prospects Kevin Harris and King Mwikuta are athletic freaks and should benefit from the Alabama strength and conditioning program in a big way. They are great fits in Alabama’s defense. Rivals100 offensive lineman Amari Kight had an up-and-down week, but it’s easy to see his potential is off the charts. Rivals250 defensive back Brandon Turnage got better as the week went on and really made life difficult for receivers he faced. Four-star offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt fought hard and his effort was very noticeable, even when he lost some reps. Crimson Tide 2020 commit Chris Braswell did a great job playing linebacker in the Future 50 combine. The Rivals100 prospect has plenty of room to fill out his frame and looked very natural playing in space. Rivals100 linebacker Reggie Grimes is an Alabama legacy, and he looks like one of the huge linebackers that the Crimson Tide love to stock up with. He did a good job covering down the field and he really stood out during the 7-on-7 portion of the combine. Five-star wide receiver targets Rakim Jarrett and Julian Fleming were two of the best on Thursday and each of them have the Crimson Tide in their top groups.

CLEMSON

Sheridan Jones

There is a lot to like about Clemson’s three commits that played in the Under Armour All-America Game and each of them shined at various points during the week. Rivals100 cornerback Sheridan Jones was very good during the week of practice and rarely gave up a play. He was also solid in the game except for one play that went for a touchdown. Rivals100 linebacker Bryton Constantin was active during the week of practice, even though it is difficult for those linebackers to make an impact in that setting. He had one tackle and one pass breakup in the game. Four-star defensive tackle Tyler Davis was one of the better defensive linemen on his team during the week and had a great game, even though he was only credited with two tackles. The Future 50 combine was loaded with Clemson targets, and a lot of them were among the top performers. Five-star defensive back Fred Davis and Rivals100 defensive end Jordan Burch really like the Tigers and they were arguably the top defensive players of the day. Defensive tackle Timothy Smith, a Rivals250 prospect, is considered a Clemson lean and he did a great job against the interior offensive linemen. Five-star linebacker Antoine Sampah and Rivals100 running back DeMarkcus Bowman also have Clemson high on their lists.

FLORIDA STATE

Kalen DeLoach

The Noles are battling a negative public perception right now, but their current commits had a very good week. Three of their six players in the Under Armour All-America Game have already signed and each of them had better performances in the game than they did during the week of practice. Four-stars Kalen DeLoach and Jaleel McRae each showed up a few times in the game and were around the ball a lot. DeLoach ended with four tackles and McRae was credited with one. Three-star defensive back Raymond Woodie III wasn’t a standout during the week, but ended the game with three tackles and an interception. The three Florida State commits in the game that didn’t sign in December had excellent weeks. Five-star Akeem Dent played hard even though his shoulder was a little banged up. Rivals100 defensive back Brendan Gant was all over the field in the game, making it very hard on opposing receivers. Four-star defensive back Travis Jay was one of the more physical tacklers in the game. As far as Florida State targets in the Future 50 go, Rivals100 running back Chris Tyree was the best one. The shifty all-purpose back did a great job separating from defenders in the open field and showed great hands. Rivals250 offensive lineman Jalen Rivers didn’t have the best outing but showed a lot of potential.

GEORGIA

Lewis Cine

Georgia has been recruiting at an elite level, and it has a couple great players that participated this week. Rivals100 safety commit Lewis Cine was the best of the two this week. He showed great range, physicality and anticipation. Five-star Nakobe Dean was a little underwhelming but he still made a couple tackles in the game and was around the ball a good bit. Cine finished with one tackle and Dean had four. Rivals100 defensive back Kaiir Elam, one of their top remaining targets, also had a very good week. The Dawgs were one of the most popular teams at the Future 50. Their only commit in the combine was Rivals100 prospect Broderick Jones, and he was one of the most impressive offensive linemen. Rivals250 defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan really likes Georgia assistant coach Tray Scott and it seems like UGA could be his favorite school. Georgia is also a major contender for five-star Julian Fleming, Rivals100 prospects Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby, DeMarkcus Bowman, Rivals250 defensive back Lejond Cavazos and three-star defensive lineman Warren Brinson.

TEXAS

