Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has his best day against Auburn

After being unable to corral Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe for a sack last week, the Georgia Bulldogs defense finished with three sacks versus Auburn. Two of which came by way of redshirt junior defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

“I missed last season so that really made me feel how it feels when you lose the game. I am just taking advantage of all my opportunities,” Ingram-Dawkins said of his performance.

Due to a foot injury, Ingram-Dawkins played in just eight games for the Bulldogs in 2023. However, since returning to full health, he has made his impact felt upfront this season.

The career afternoon for the Gaffney, South Carolina, native started on the first play from scrimmage. Ingram-Dawkins sacked Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne for a loss of five yards. Then, on the Tigers’ next drive, Ingram-Dawkins got to Thorne again. With his career day, Ingram-Dawkins now leads the team in sacks with three.

While Ingram-Dawkins’s two-sack performance will make the headlines, the Bulldogs' pass rush was once again boosted by the presence of Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson. Both returned from injuries last week against Alabama and played again Saturday.

“It feels good because they’re playmakers,” sophomore inside linebacker Raylen Wilson said of Williams and Brinson. “They make splash plays on the [defensive] line, and that’s what we need.”

Georgia and their defensive line “playmakers” will look to help the Bulldogs advance to 5-1 next Saturday when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kickoff inside Sanford Stadium is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. EST.