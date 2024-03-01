INDIANAPOLIS - To quote Andy Bernard from NBC's The Office, "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them."

Tykee Smith had a similar revelation this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Rooming with another former Bulldog in Javon Bullard as they both chase their NFL dreams, both were left thinking about all the good times in Athens.

"We were just talking about, damn, we miss Georgia already," Smith said. "But when we’re there, you’re like, damn, I can’t wait to get to the next level. Then once you kind of go through this process of the next level, you’re like, damn, I miss Georgia."

How did a guy from Philadelphia build such an affinity for a place so far from home?

Smith transferred to Athens from West Virginia in the summer of 2021. He battled injuries throughout 2021 and spent most of 2022 trying to regain his confidence.

That allowed Smith plenty of time to develop the intangible aspects of his game.

"I think Georgia developed me mentally just showing me all the stuff outside of football," Smith said. "I think I was a real good football player once I transferred in. So them being able to show me the mental side of it, how to handle the room meetings that we do, the walkthroughs, all the stuff outside of football and being able to handle yourself like a young man and them helping me become the best version of myself."

Spring 2023 is when Smith truly began feeling like himself again. He had by far his best season as a Bulldog last fall, tallying 70 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and four interceptions. Smith pointed to the Florida, Ole Miss, and Tennessee contests as games that best showed off his skills.

Smith credited the Georgia coaches for putting him in positions to showcase his versatility. He played star, some high safety, and even some dime linebacker in third-down situations.

In interviews and workouts this week, Smith hopes to show teams that he can play multiple positions in the NFL as well. He also wants teams to understand he's a physical player who doesn't shy away from contact in the run game even at his size.

Alongside Smith in Indianapolis are fellow Bulldog defensive backs Bullard and Kamari Lassiter. That trio is very close, having all come to Athens in 2021.

Those are just two of the connections that Smith will take with him as he looks back fondly on his Georgia career.

"The skull sessions, being able to learn everybody’s why, and that connection that we had with that team," Smith said. "On that level, it’s more of a personal bond level. At the NFL level, it’s more of like a job."