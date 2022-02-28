Ty'Shun White is getting familiar with UGA
ALPHARETTA, Ga.- Ty'Shun White is a prospect who is catching the eyes of college football coaches from around the country, and he's only a sophomore. The Buford High School product doesn't hold an offer from Georgia but does have 28 offers already and is in talks with Kirby Smart.
