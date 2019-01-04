It's been a busy day on the football front as two Georgia Bulldogs announced they are leaving school early to apply for the NFL Draft with two others transferring to other schools.

None of the news came particularly as a surprise.

That includes quarterback Justin Fields, who is transferring to Ohio State after one season with the Bulldogs playing behind starter Jake Fromm.

He wasn't the only one.

Freshman tight end Luke Ford announced he is transferring to Illinois to be closer to his family, including his grandparents, whom he said are in failing health.

Meanwhile, wide receivers Mecole Hardman, Riley Ridley and tight each Isaac Nauta announced for the NFL Draft.

Both players made their announcements on Twitter.