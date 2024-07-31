Two summer visits have UGA surging for No. 3 wideout Aaron Gregory
A recruitment can change quickly in just a couple of months.
Rivals100 receiver Aaron Gregory didn't have Georgia as a major contender when the summer began. Others found themselves at the forefront while the in-state Bulldogs lagged behind for the 2026 receiver.
But thanks to a couple of summer visits and a building relationship with James Coley, Georgia finds itself back in the race in a major way.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news