UGASports - Two schools have taken early lead for 2022 TE Oscar Delp

"This is what I wanted, but I did not expect it to happen like this. I thought I needed to have a good junior season with no spring practice or summer camps, so what has happened the last two weeks has been insane."

"I knew a lot of schools were looking at me, but a lot of coaches got to see my first game, then I got the offer from Michigan . After Michigan, nine others offered in two weeks, then Georgia offered me to get me to 11 offers.

"It has been insane," said Delp when asked about the last few weeks. "I saw Dylan Fairchild go through this, and I knew this is what I was working for, so it has been crazy.

On September 3, Delp got the news he had been waiting on. Offer no. 1 came, then 10 others have followed since.

September 2 rolled around, and in game one of the 2020 season, the 6-foot-5, 220 pound junior tight end caught three passes for 50 yards and scored two touchdowns. That night quickly changed his life.

Oscar Delp had a lot of eyes on him September 1. Over two dozen schools reached out, but no offers yet.

Delp grew up a fan of the Wolverines. He has family in Michigan, he is well aware of the history and it is a school high on his list.

"I have always looked up to Michigan. My dad has always stressed academics and they are one of the top schools in the country. I have family up there, they have put a lot of players in the NFL and I have built a really strong relationship with coach Moorer. We have had some really good conversations, I know he is good at developing players and I like him a lot."

Relationships will be key for Delp moving forward, and although Georgia just offered last week, the connection there is very strong.

"Me and coach Hartley have such natural conversations. I would have to say he is the coach I have the best relationship with so far. He is easy to talk to, we have been talking a lot and it is just natural.

"I also like Georgia because it is so close to home. It is an hour from home, some of my friends are going there, and it is a great school."

It is early, and Delp is eager to get out for visits when the ban is lifted, but it is not too early to have favorites.

"Michigan and Georgia are definitely up there at the top," said Delp. "My parents were freakin' out when I got the Michigan offer, then they were really freakin' out when Georgia made the offer.

"Both are great schools that I like a lot.

"After those two, I would say Duke is up there because of the insane academics they offer and Michigan State is another one because of how I have connected with the coaches."

The offers have come in fast and a lot has happened for Delp in September, but he is in no rush to make a decision.

"With the dead period still going, I just have to wait until I can take some visits. Hopefully in January, I can get out and see different schools.

"A commitment is a huge decision, so I am not going to rush anything. I am not going to commit to a school that I haven't seen, so I just need to get out and take some visits.

"I don't want to say I will take things slow, but it is a big decision, so I want to take visits, talk to a lot of people about the different schools and see how I feel."