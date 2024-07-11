Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon and offensive lineman Bo Hughley were arrested on separate a pair of misdemeanor driving charges this week.

Mondon was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday night by Athens-Clarke County police on misdemeanor charges of racing on highway streets and reckless driving.

He was released at 12:25 a.m. this morning on bonds totaling $26.

According to the police report obtained by UGASports, Mondon was seen driving his 2022 Dodge Charger on Broad Street downtown at The Varsity allegedly racing a 2021 Porsche Panamera.

Per police, Mondon was driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The driver of the Porsche was Bulldog freshman Demello Jones.

Jones was charged with racing but was not taken to jail. According to the report, he cooperated with the police by pulling over.

According to the report, Mondon leaned over and told Jones "Do not say anything in the group chat."

Per the report, Mondon claimed he did not know the driver of the Porsche.

Hughley was arrested on July 9 at 8:37 p.m. by University of Georgia police and charged with failure to maintain proper lane and reckless driving.

He was released less than two hours later at 10:08 p.m. on bonds totaling $26.

According to the report, Hughley was involved in a single-car accident on River Loop Road, and charges resulted from the subsequent investigation.

UGASports has yet to respond for comment.