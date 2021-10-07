TV, game times official for hoops

Not only is Georgia's basketball schedule complete for the upcoming season, but game times for the majority of the team's other non-conference games have also been sent.



On Thursday, one of the final parts of Georgia's schedule puzzle was revealed with word that the Bulldogs' games against Georgia Tech and Memphis will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Bulldogs and Tech will meet at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 and will take on Memphis at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:15 p.m. Both games will air on the SEC Network

Georgia’s other nine home outings will be available on SEC Network+.

Tip-off times for the Bulldogs' other non-conference games have also been set. Morehouse (exhibition on Nov. 5), along with regular-season contests against FIU (Nov. 9), S.C. State (Nov. 16), Jacksonville (Dec. 7), George Mason (Dec. 18), Western Carolina (Dec. 20), East Tennessee State (Dec. 22) and Gardner-Webb (Dec. 29) will all tip off at 7 p.m.

A Nov. 28 matchup against Wofford will tip off at 4 p.m.

With that, all but three of the Bulldogs’ game times are now set. Still to be determined are Georgia’s games at Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 13; versus Vanderbilt in Athens on Saturday, Jan. 15; and against Florida in Athens on Saturday, Feb. 26. The contest between the Bulldogs and Gators will begin at either noon or 4 p.m.

