Dawgs' defensive line corp will remain 7-8 deep

When Kirby Smart talks about his core group of defensive linemen, he’s not speaking about just three players. So, although you’ll likely see Tyler Clark, Julian Rochester, and Jonathan Ledbetter open for the Bulldogs Saturday at Missouri (Noon, ESPN), Smart explained why you won’t see his defense use just a handful of defensive linemen during Saturday’s game at Missouri (Noon, ESPN). “Our core group is a lot bigger than that. It's seven, eight guys. David Marshall, Michael Barnett, Michail Carter, DaQuan (Hawkins-Muckle), Malik Herring. It's all of them. They all play; they all have a role,” Smart said. “I think playing a lot of players is good for morale. I think it keeps you fresh, as long as they're playing well and one guy isn't outplaying the other guy. Because if he can, he needs to be playing more." One player Smart did not mention is freshman Jordan Davis, who has played in two of Georgia's first three games, making six tackles. In practice, Davis has been primarily working on scout team for the Bulldog thus far, although Smart hopes the Charlotte native will be able to make an impact at some point later this year. "We're hoping that. We're hoping he can begin to play a better role,” Smart said. “He's one of those players we feel like is getting better. If he can continue to get better and grow, going against Lamont (Gaillard) every day and working on the scout team to develop—before this year's over, he can contribute. Or if somebody gets hurt, he can play. We're certainly approaching it like he can help us.” But there’s still plenty of work to do. When asked Davis’ biggest challenge, Smart was quick with his response. "Sustain,” Smart said. “He's just got to be able to sustain longer."

Andrew Thomas back on the field

Left tackle Andrew Thomas was back on the practice field for the first time since spraining his left ankle at South Carolina. “He was out there. He was able to do a little bit,” Smart said. “He didn’t do a lot of physical pushing work, but he was able to move around, be in pads, get the assignment, and pick up on the mental aspect of the game. But he didn’t take a lot of what I’d call live reps.” If Thomas is unable to go, freshman Cade Mays will start his second straight game. “Cade’s a very mature kid. He comes from a family who raised him to be that way, to prepare hard, to work hard. He was a confident kid in high school, he likes competition; a good athlete. He’s in a good place. It’s probably the most difficult position to play in all of football as a freshman, maybe outside of quarterback. It’s tough, because there’s some elite players in this league, and he’s come in, taken the brunt of that pressure on his shoulders, and done a good job with it. It’s a tough position to play.” ● Smart said wide receiver Terry Godwin (shin contused) has been practicing 100 percent.

Kearis Jackson gets reps at running back

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson was seen taking snaps at running back Tuesday, but Smart said reporters were making too big a deal of what they saw. “He’s just a good athlete. It’s no different than handing the ball off to Demetris Robertson, Mecole (Hardman), Tyler Simmons,” Smart said. “That’s really it. You want your playmakers to touch the ball, and we think he’s a good player.”

Quavo makes an appearance

Quavo, part of the hip-hop trio Migos, attended practice Tuesday.

Smart said he was glad to have the rapper in town. "I don't look at it as a distraction. If anything, our kids practice harder. They want to impress him,” Smart said. “A lot of guys enjoy listening to his music, and I thought we had a lot more pep in our step. But it wasn't a distraction, because he's just out there watching. He's a football fan. He played football, so I don't look at it as a distraction."

Tuesday's Practice

Georgia practiced for two hours Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s game at Missouri. “Hot, hot, hot. Our guys continue to work. I thought we had good tempo today. I think we got tired quick, it was hot out there. The temperature was up, and we did about three-fourths of it outside, and the last part we came in,” Smart said. “We were able to get some wet-ball work in for the potential rain. The quarterbacks and receivers have to handle a wet ball. But I thought it was good—the guys continue to work out.”

Quotables