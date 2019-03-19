Kirby Smart revealed Tuesday that the Bulldogs will be without a number of players for spring practice due to off-season surgery.

That includes a pair of defensive linemen: backup Michail Carter (shoulder) and nose guard Julian Rochester (knee), along with walk-on running back Prather Hudson (shoulder) and redshirt freshman Zamir White (knee). Freshmen linebacker Rian Davis (ACL), freshman tight end Ryland Goede, and linebacker Trezman Marshall (shoulder) also will be unable to take part in spring workouts.

There was some good news.

Smart said that running back James Cook (foot) has been fully cleared to take part in drills after suffering his injury prior to the Sugar Bowl.

“He had an ankle injury similar to the one Tua (Tagovailoa) had, maybe a little bit worse than Tua's,” Smart said. “They did a great job over in Birmingham, a special surgery that they put together for him. It was really a bad version of a high-ankle sprain. He’s cleared, he’s done seven-on-sevens, and he’ll be out there ready to go today, so we’re pleased with where he’s at.”

Nose guard Jordan Davis and offensive guard Ben Cleveland, who battled injuries at the end of last year, are expected to be fine for spring drills.

As for defensive lineman David Marshall, Smart said the senior will be limited after undergoing surgery to repair a lisfranc injury in his left knee.

For those wondering, the lisfranc ligament is the band of tissues that connects the metatarsal bones (the long bones that led up to the toe and the tarsal bones (bones in the foot).

“He will be cleared, but not completely cleared,” Smart said. “You won’t see him out there today. He just had his screws taken out, but he will be back before the end of spring. We’re just not sure exactly which day.”