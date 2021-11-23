Tuesday News and Notes, Pickens one step closer

Pickens takes another step; other injury updates

Slowly and steadily, wide receiver George Pickens continues to make progress for a possible return. Following practice on Tuesday, Smart said the former five-star wideout took yet another step in the return from his ACL injury. “George is doing more. We repped him with the threes and the twos some, but we’re still waiting to get him cleared,” Smart said. “But we didn’t have him with the scouts. We were working him with the group, trying to get him integrated with the calls and assignments. But he was still black jersey with no contact.” Pickens dressed out for last week’s game against Charleston Southern, but did not play. If he can return, his presence would obviously be a huge boost, even if it were just to serve as a planning issue for opposing defensive coordinators. Two other Bulldogs—safety Chris Smith and running back Kendall Milton—are still not ready to play. Smith missed last week’s contest after his knee buckled in practice, and he didn't practice Monday or Tuesday. “Chris was not able to go the other day, he was not able to go today, so we’re trying to rehab him and get him back, hopefully for this game,” Smart said. “I know he knows what to do, but he has not been able to practice.” Milton has missed the past four games while dealing with an MCL injury. “We were hopeful to get Kendall back for this game. It’s a process. I had two of those MCL injuries in my high school and college career, and they’re confidence injuries,” Smart said. “It’s like, ‘Man, do I have my stability, do I feel normal?’ He’s going through those emotions of really pushing through. I like his toughness. He goes through rehab two or three times a day. He’s been in a black shirt and able to do some things. He’s much better than he was, but to say that he’s ready to play right now, I don’t know if I’d say that yet.”

Smart proud of the offense

Considering the injuries his offense has had to deal with, Smart said he’s extremely proud of the group, which ranks seventh national in scoring, averaging 40.3 points per game. “We’ve just had countless guys in and out, in and out. It’s been a revolving door at receiver. The tight ends have probably been the most consistent, but even Darnell (Washington), he was a lot faster before the injury; he’s really had to work himself back into shape,” Smart said. “But overall, I’m pleased with those guys. We’ve been explosive, we’ve avoided some third downs because of our efficiency and our explosiveness. I think that’s a big part of it. “There’s a lot of things we can work on, too. There are some games we haven’t been consistently running it. We turn the ball over more than we should, and those are all things we can’t afford to do in the future.” Smart credited quarterback Stetson Bennett for much of the success. “We’re getting targets each week, you know, decision making, quick decisions, not holding the ball. When you start extending the plays, the good things can happen, and the bad things can happen, so you’ve got to be wise about the way you go about it,” Smart said. “We’ve just got to have 11 guys on the same page. When they do what they’re supposed to do, we tend to have a positive gain or no gain. "It’s the lost yardages and sacks as turnovers that come back to haunt us the most, so we’re trying to remove that and continue being explosive and being dangerous. We want to be on the attack.”

Broderick Jones playing well, but Smart wants more consistency

Smart cited Broderick Jones for the work he’s put in since serving as the left tackle since taking over for the injured Salyer. “I’m very pleased. Broderick is an extremely hard worker. I’ve said repeatedly he buys into the team concept as good as any player I’ve been around,” Smart said. “He’s so happy when you do well, regardless of his role. He’s embraced his role. He’s become more coachable.” Smart said that’s been a positive change. “We used to tell him something, he got offended by it. Now he embraces it and says, I’ll work on that. I’ll continue to grow and get better,” Smart said. “We want him to be more physical in the run game. Wanting him to work on getting stronger at the point of attack and getting movement. We need him to be more consistent in his assignments, but that comes with experience.”

