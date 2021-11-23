Tuesday News and Notes, Pickens one step closer
Pickens takes another step; other injury updates
Slowly and steadily, wide receiver George Pickens continues to make progress for a possible return.
Following practice on Tuesday, Smart said the former five-star wideout took yet another step in the return from his ACL injury.
“George is doing more. We repped him with the threes and the twos some, but we’re still waiting to get him cleared,” Smart said. “But we didn’t have him with the scouts. We were working him with the group, trying to get him integrated with the calls and assignments. But he was still black jersey with no contact.”
Pickens dressed out for last week’s game against Charleston Southern, but did not play.
If he can return, his presence would obviously be a huge boost, even if it were just to serve as a planning issue for opposing defensive coordinators.
Two other Bulldogs—safety Chris Smith and running back Kendall Milton—are still not ready to play.
Smith missed last week’s contest after his knee buckled in practice, and he didn't practice Monday or Tuesday.
“Chris was not able to go the other day, he was not able to go today, so we’re trying to rehab him and get him back, hopefully for this game,” Smart said. “I know he knows what to do, but he has not been able to practice.”
Milton has missed the past four games while dealing with an MCL injury.
“We were hopeful to get Kendall back for this game. It’s a process. I had two of those MCL injuries in my high school and college career, and they’re confidence injuries,” Smart said. “It’s like, ‘Man, do I have my stability, do I feel normal?’ He’s going through those emotions of really pushing through. I like his toughness. He goes through rehab two or three times a day. He’s been in a black shirt and able to do some things. He’s much better than he was, but to say that he’s ready to play right now, I don’t know if I’d say that yet.”
Smart proud of the offense
Considering the injuries his offense has had to deal with, Smart said he’s extremely proud of the group, which ranks seventh national in scoring, averaging 40.3 points per game.
“We’ve just had countless guys in and out, in and out. It’s been a revolving door at receiver. The tight ends have probably been the most consistent, but even Darnell (Washington), he was a lot faster before the injury; he’s really had to work himself back into shape,” Smart said. “But overall, I’m pleased with those guys. We’ve been explosive, we’ve avoided some third downs because of our efficiency and our explosiveness. I think that’s a big part of it.
“There’s a lot of things we can work on, too. There are some games we haven’t been consistently running it. We turn the ball over more than we should, and those are all things we can’t afford to do in the future.”
Smart credited quarterback Stetson Bennett for much of the success.
“We’re getting targets each week, you know, decision making, quick decisions, not holding the ball. When you start extending the plays, the good things can happen, and the bad things can happen, so you’ve got to be wise about the way you go about it,” Smart said. “We’ve just got to have 11 guys on the same page. When they do what they’re supposed to do, we tend to have a positive gain or no gain.
"It’s the lost yardages and sacks as turnovers that come back to haunt us the most, so we’re trying to remove that and continue being explosive and being dangerous. We want to be on the attack.”
Broderick Jones playing well, but Smart wants more consistency
Smart cited Broderick Jones for the work he’s put in since serving as the left tackle since taking over for the injured Salyer.
“I’m very pleased. Broderick is an extremely hard worker. I’ve said repeatedly he buys into the team concept as good as any player I’ve been around,” Smart said. “He’s so happy when you do well, regardless of his role. He’s embraced his role. He’s become more coachable.”
Smart said that’s been a positive change.
“We used to tell him something, he got offended by it. Now he embraces it and says, I’ll work on that. I’ll continue to grow and get better,” Smart said. “We want him to be more physical in the run game. Wanting him to work on getting stronger at the point of attack and getting movement. We need him to be more consistent in his assignments, but that comes with experience.”
Dean, Davis finalists for respective awards
Members from Georgia’s top-ranked football team were named finalists and semifinalists for a variety of national awards on Tuesday, according to an ESPN announcement.
The finalists have now been named for the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors presented at The Home Deport College Football Awards. This year’s awards show will air on ESPN live on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. ET.
Bulldog finalists and semifinalists include:
· Junior linebacker Nakobe Dean earned a spot as one of four finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the college defensive player of the year.
· Dean was also included as one of three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is considered one of college football’s premier awards for community service.
· Senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis was tabbed as one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, which is given to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman.
· The Bulldog offensive line was included as one of 13 units to be named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the country’s top offensive line unit. Georgia is one of three SEC schools remaining. Award finalists are scheduled to be named on Dec. 7.
Dean is the team’s second-leading tackler with 50 stops, including a team-best seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. In addition to a forced fumble and three pass break-ups, Dean has two interceptions this season, including his 50-yard pick-six versus Florida.
Davis has 23 stops, including 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, in 2021 to anchor the middle of Bulldog defense. His presence has helped Georgia rank first nationally in Scoring Defense (7.5 points/game) and Total Defense (236.0 yards/game) and second in Rushing Defense (77.3 y/g).
… In other award news, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award Tuesday, which goes annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.
Semifinalists include:
Arkansas – Cody Kennedy, Offensive Line
Baylor University – Jeff Grimes, Offensive Coordinator / TEs
Cincinnati – Mike Denbrock, Offensive Coordinator / TEs
Houston – Doug Belk, Assoc. Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator / Safeties
Ohio State University – Kevin Wilson, Offensive Coordinator
Oklahoma State – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator
Ole Miss – Jeff Lebby, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
Pittsburgh – Mark Whipple, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
Texas A&M – Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator / Safeties
University of Georgia – Dan Lanning, Fain & Billy Slaughter Defensive Coordinator / OLBs
University of Iowa – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator / Def. Backs
University of Michigan – Josh Gattis, Offensive Coordinator / WRs
UTSA – Jess Loepp, Co-Defensive Coordinator
Wake Forest – Warren Ruggiero, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
Lanning’s name has also been mentioned as a possible head coach.
Tuesday, Smart was asked about that.
“I help anybody, at any time. I don't get into the advice because I think that's an independent decision,” Smart said. “If they asked me my opinion, I certainly will tell you what I think, because I think there are some really good jobs out there. The number one thing is, can you get good players, and can you win your conference? And those opportunities will present themselves if you just be where your feet are. I tell him to worry about that and rest to take care of itself.”