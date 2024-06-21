For Georgia baseball commitment Erik Parker, the chance to compete at the MLB Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix Arizona was too good of an opportunity to let slip by.

“It’s a blessing. Just to be out here with the other top talent and players from around the country,” Parker said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “Being with the great college guys, other guys my age in high school, being able to showcase our talents to the scouts and other MLB teams. A blessing and very surreal to be out here chasing my dreams.”

Parker isn’t the only commitment from Georgia’s Class of 2024 taking part in the event.

Former Kell High star Bryce Clavon was also invited and is currently going through drills for the 30 Major League Teams ahead of next month’s draft.

Bulldog baseball coach Wes Johnson and his staff are vested in what happens during the 20-round draft.

Georgia has accrued one of its strongest classes in several years. However, Major League Baseball could have a say in who ultimately arrives.

That obviously includes both Parker and Clavon.

“A couple of teams said they had me going third round, and that’s pretty good,” Parker said. “If I get the certain amount that I’d like to get, I’m going to take my opportunity. If not, I’ll take my opportunity to go to Athens and have a blast and show them what they missed out on.”

Parker and Clavon won’t be the only commitments to hear their names called potentially. Outfielder Michael Mullinax, pitcher Nate Taylor, and third baseman Cade Brown are other possibilities.

“My main goal was to showcase my talent and skill, and let the scouts know this is something I want to do,” Parker said. “It’s what I’m born for and what I want to do for a living.”

While there, Parker said he also used the experience to hit up some college acquaintances taking part, including West Virginia infielder JJ Wetherholt and Wake Forest pitcher Michael Massey, a former teammate at North Gwinnett.

“It’s awesome to see how they got here,” Parker said. “To see where they come from and just pick their brains on how to do things when I get older … it’s been really cool.”