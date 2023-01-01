ATLANTA - One nearly transferred. Another has had a career plagued by injuries. The third is a true freshman who played in high school a little more than a year ago.

But when Georgia needed them most, that trio delivered. Amarius Mims, Arian Smith, and Oscar Delp all played huge roles in Georgia's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Mims' role came as the least surprising. Georgia has been preparing him for weeks to start at right tackle in place of incumbent Warren McClendon, who suffered an MCL injury in the SEC Championship Game.

Much of the responsibility for preparing Mims for battle fell on McClendon himself.

"This whole three-week process, he’s been locked in, just focused on this task. I’m very proud of him," McClendon said. "Just telling him little things here and there and just making sure his head was on straight. Just helping him out with anything he needed."

Mims said that's how the entire offensive line room is. Whenever one needs something, they can go to someone else. He and McClendon have formed that kind of tight bond.

With the veteran unable to go, Mims filled in and performed admirably in his place.

"My mentality is really just next guy up, really," Mims said. "I’ve got to be ready because you never know when your opportunity is. Thankfully, mine was tonight. I got to show, help the team out."

While Mims' appearance didn't come as a shock, other Bulldogs made their presence known as somewhat of a surprise.

When tight end Darnell Washington left the game with an injury in the first half, freshman Oscar Delp had to fill his shoes. The West Forsyth High School product got his most significant playing time of the season in the biggest game of his life.

"He’s been tested all year," receiver Kearis Jackson said. "If you watch our practice and know what we have to go through at practice, everybody on this team is prepared. Just the fact that he was able to step up in a big moment, especially in the playoffs and go out there and complete a game, it’s a big moment for him. We could not have done it without him."

Receiver Arian Smith has been able to take the top off opposing defenses throughout his Georgia career. But he has been injured so often that he hasn't been able to be relied upon in the offense.

In the fourth quarter, one of the biggest plays of the night came from Georgia's big-play machine.

A deep shot to Smith, aided by a tumble from an Ohio State defender, resulted in a 76-yard touchdown to make Ohio State's lead 38-35.

"I knew I had to come through for the team," Smith said. "When he called the play, I knew if they were in man and he had inside leverage, it was definitely going to me. I just had to win outside. When the ball’s in the air, I just relaxed and did what I do at practice. Catch the ball and run."

Smith said he felt this game is the best of his Georgia career. It came at the end of a season that started with a severe ankle injury.

"It’s crazy, man. It’s difficult," Smith said. "At times, there were times I was at the lowest of my life. Resilient, man. They teach us every day to be resilient, don’t give up. It ain’t over till it’s over."

Many of Georgia's usual stars had strong performances against Ohio State. But without the efforts of these three lesser-heralded Bulldogs, Georgia wouldn't be playing for a national title next Monday night.