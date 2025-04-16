Branson Robinson enters Transfer Portal

With the spring transfer portal window now open, the Georgia Bulldogs saw their first player enter. Redshirt junior running back Branson Robinson entered the portal Wednesday morning, as reported by Rivals' Adam Friedman.

Robinson, a former four-star prospect from Madison, Mississippi, saw injuries hold him back in his three seasons in Athens. The Germantown product played just 18 games at Georgia, where he totaled 403 yards and six touchdowns on 93 carries.

His most productive season came in his freshman year, when in 2022 he rushed for 330 yards and three touchdowns on 68 carries. Robinson saw time in the Bulldogs' 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship game as he found the endzone twice against the Horned Frogs.

2022 would be the only season in which Robinson managed to play in more than six games. He missed all of the 2023 season with an injury, while he played in just six games last season for the Bulldogs before suffering a knee injury that also saw him miss out on spring practice.

With Robinson's departure, Georgia's running back room grows slimmer. The Bulldogs are now left with Nate Frazier, Cash Jones, Rod Robinson, Dwight Phillips Jr., Chauncey Bowens, and Bo Walker at running back.