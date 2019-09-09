When sophomore center Trey Hill was recruited to play at Georgia, he was rated as a Rivals150 player nationally, but at offensive guard—despite playing tackle in high school.

He found his niche with the Bulldogs’ offensive line as a center, where he now resides as the starter, replacing current Arizona Cardinals’ center Lamont Gaillard at the position.



Hill partly attributes his success at Georgia to Gaillard, who served as the starter for three years.



“He had a lot of impact. Me seeing him doing things and making calls. I just took it in and learned it all,” said Hill.



The Warner Robins native knew coming in that his future was on the interior of the line.



“I knew I wasn’t going to be a tackle. The height wasn’t there,” Hill said. “I knew I was going to play center or guard. In high school, you don’t have to make calls. So when I came here I had to start getting the playbook and learning the calls to play that position.”



Head coach Kirby Smart is pleased with Hill’s progression so far and attributes it to his hard work and relationship with Jake Fromm, who was teammates with Hill at Houston County High School.



