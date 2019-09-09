Trey Hill, cross-training and straining
When sophomore center Trey Hill was recruited to play at Georgia, he was rated as a Rivals150 player nationally, but at offensive guard—despite playing tackle in high school.
He found his niche with the Bulldogs’ offensive line as a center, where he now resides as the starter, replacing current Arizona Cardinals’ center Lamont Gaillard at the position.
Hill partly attributes his success at Georgia to Gaillard, who served as the starter for three years.
“He had a lot of impact. Me seeing him doing things and making calls. I just took it in and learned it all,” said Hill.
The Warner Robins native knew coming in that his future was on the interior of the line.
“I knew I wasn’t going to be a tackle. The height wasn’t there,” Hill said. “I knew I was going to play center or guard. In high school, you don’t have to make calls. So when I came here I had to start getting the playbook and learning the calls to play that position.”
Head coach Kirby Smart is pleased with Hill’s progression so far and attributes it to his hard work and relationship with Jake Fromm, who was teammates with Hill at Houston County High School.
“Trey has done a good job of communicating. Trey comes in and meets extra as the center has to do to call fronts, to get looks, to really watch tape and be the master of his trade,” Smart said. “Jake (Fromm) does some of that, too, so Jake helps with him. It helps having a guy who's got a lot of experience and is as bright as Jake is.”
Fromm has a deal with his offensive line. If they don’t allow a sack in a game, the junior quarterback brings them cookies. Hill said Fromm had the same deal in place with him and the other linemen in high school as well. The cookies aren’t the thing on Hill’s mind, however.
“We take pride in keeping Jake clean. That’s our top priority. We take care of him,” said Hill.
Even with the success and development that Hill has seen thrust upon him, Smart says he can be even better.
“I'm pleased with Trey. I think Trey can really focus on giving six seconds of strain, as I call it. He’s got to strain longer and harder in order to improve,” Smart said. “I mean he’s playing well, but he can play better. That’s what we're trying to get out of Trey is his best self, and how does he get his best self? He’s got to strain a little harder.”