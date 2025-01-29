Trevor Etienne explains his decision to turn pro

MOBILE, Ala. – For Trevor Etienne, the timing was right to move on to the NFL.

During Wednesday’s media session for Saturday’s Senior Bowl, the former Bulldog running back talked about his decision to leave Georgia, despite having one season of eligibility remaining.

Etienne admitted it was a difficult decision to make.

“I was always in between, you know, for a while,” he said. “I was going back and forth with it. But, at the end of the day, after talking to my family, I felt like this was the best decision for me moving forward in my future.”

After two days of Senior Bowl practice, it appears that the right decision was made.

“I felt like I wanted it, I felt like I'm ready, you know, to compete against the best. And, you know, it's always been a dream of mine,” Etienne said. “I felt like it was time to make that dream come true.”

Etienne credits older brother Travis for giving his decision an easier one.

“I mean, it's been huge, man,” Etienne said. “Just to have someone that's been through that, that I can pick up the phone and call him anytime. Man, it's been huge.”

His biggest advice, just to let the process play out.

That’s just what Trevor Etienne plans to do. Along with the opportunity to work out in front of all 32 teams, the chance to meet with clubs ahead of next month’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis is something he feels can give him a leg up on others.

“It's been great. You know, it's really a blessing because I feel like, you know, he's just telling me to enjoy it, you know. You know, don't let it exhaust you because it can be exhausting,” Etienne said. “Absolutely. So, he's like, enjoy it, man. People wish for this opportunity.”

Etienne feels he has a lot to offer an NFL team.

Last year at Georgia, Etienne rushed for 609 yards and a team-best nine touchdowns. But it’s the fact he also caught 32 passes for an additional 193 yards that will catch the eyes of NFL scouts.

“It's just, you know, that's what the game is now. It's more of your backs that can catch out the backfield,” he said. “You want to be more diverse and be used in many different ways in a system.”

Etienne said he doesn’t pattern his game off anyone in particular.

“I really try not to look at one person and just be like, that's my type of playing style. I kind of like to look at all different backs and take different parts of their game,” he said. “I'll never be 6'2 and 240. But I can take the mentality that he has on the field and, you know, utilize it in my game in many different ways. My brother, for example. I mean, he has, you know, his ability to go from 0 to 60 is like no other. I'm able to find ways to incorporate that into my game, too.”

Etienne promised that whichever team takes a chance on him in the NFL Draft will not be disappointed.

He plans on making the most of whatever opportunity he receives.

“People wish they had a chance to have this shot at life,” he said. “Man, I'm here. So, man, all you have to do is take advantage of it and don't let it pass you by.”