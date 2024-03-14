Travis Smith Jr. relishes first practice visit to UGA
Georgia has maintained its status as a favorite in the recruitment of Travis Smith Jr.
The four-star receiver saw his primary recruiter, former Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon, depart for the NFL. But two subsequent hires by Georgia - James Coley as receivers coach and Josh Crawford as running backs coach - helped the Bulldogs weather that storm.
A visit to Athens for Georgia's first spring practice only further cemented the program's place at the top for Smith.
"This would be a great place to be," Smith said.
