KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Who made the trip to Knoxville for Saturday night's game against the Vols?

You can read the entire list below, but of note - offensive lineman Solomon Kindley made the trip after suffering a lower-leg injury against Notre Dame.

However, cornerback Tyson Campbell (foot) did not made the trip and missed his second straight game.

Quarterback (3)

9-Nathan Priestley

11-Jake Fromm

13-Stetson Bennett

Running back (6)

3-Zamir White

4-James Cook

6-Kenny McIntosh

7-D’Andre Swift

15-Brian Herrien

24-Prather Hudson

Tight ends (3)

17-Eli Wolf

86-John FitzPatrick

89-Charlie Woerner

Wide receivers (8)

1-George Pickens

5-Matt Landers

8-Dominick Blaylock

10-Kearis Jackson

14-Trey Blount

15-Lawrence Cager

16-Demetris Robertson

87-Tyler Simmons

Offensive line (11)

50-Warren Ericson

54-Justin Shaffer

55-Trey Hill

66-Solomon Kindley (warming up second team)

69-Jamaree Salyer

71-Andrew Thomas

73-Xavier Truss

74-Ben Cleveland

77-Cade Mays

78-D’Marcus Hayes

79-Isaiah Wilson

Defensive line (9)

5-Julian Rochester

10-Malik Herring

44-Travon Walker

51-David Marshall

52-Tyler Clark

92-Justin Young

94-Michael Barnett

95-Devonte Wyatt

99-Jordan Davis

Outside linebackers - (6)



4-Nolan Smith

11-Jermaine Johnson

13-Azeez Ojulari

19-Adam Anderson

33-Robert Beal

84-Walter Grant

Inside linebackers - (7)

15-Trezman Marshall

17-Nakobe Dean

22-Nate McBride

25-Quay Walker

30-Tae Crowder

32-Monty Rice

41-Channing Tindall

Defensive backs (12)

1-Divaad Wilson

2-Richard LeCounte

6-Otis Reese

7-Tyrique Stevenson

9-Ameer Speed

14-DJ Daniel

8-Lewis Cine

20-JR Reed

23-Mark Webb

26-Tyrique McGhee

27-Eric Stokes

29-Christopher Smith

Specialists (5)

47-Payne Walker

59-Steven Nixon

90-Jake Camarda

93-Bill Rubright

98-Rodrigo Blankenship