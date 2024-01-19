Travaris Robinson will make $1.3 million this year to serve as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach per an open records request by UGASports.

The length of his contract was not revealed.

He becomes Georgia's second-highest-paid assistant coach behind Glenn Schumann, who makes $1.9 million. Raises are expected for other assistants, including offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Robinson made $800,000 last year while coaching for Alabama per published reports. He replaces Will Muschamp, who is transitioning back into an analyst role in order to spend more time with his family.

Muschamp will go back to making $50,000 after making $850,000 as an on-field assistant.

Prior to coaching at Alabama, Robinson spent the 2021 season coaching defensive backs at Miami. He was retained on the Hurricanes staff by head coach Mario Cristobal.

Before that, his experience was primarily in the SEC.

In his final season at South Carolina in 2020, Robinson mentored defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare, a first-team All-SEC selection, and defensive back Jaycee Horn, a second-team All-SEC pick. In 2019, the South Carolina defense held opponents to 20 points or less in five games. Sophomore cornerback Israel Mukuamu earned second-team All-SEC honors, while Jammie Robinson and Zacch Pickens earned SEC All-Freshman accolades for the Gamecocks in 2019.

In 2017, South Carolina led the SEC and ranked ninth in the country with 28 turnovers forced, while ranking 25th in points allowed per game at 20.7. The Gamecocks held 11 of their 13 opponents to fewer points than their season average. South Carolina also tied for 10th in the nation in turnovers forced with 27 during the 2016 campaign, including 15 interceptions.

Robinson spent five seasons coaching defensive backs before arriving in Columbia, S.C. as defensive coordinator–first at Florida (2011-14), then at Auburn (2015). The former Auburn Tiger standout began his coaching career at his alma mater–first as a staff assistant in 2006 while finishing up his undergraduate degree, then as a GA in 2007. Robinson spent one season each as a defensive backs coach at Western Kentucky (2008), Southern Miss (2009), and Texas Tech (2010) before joining the Florida staff.

In his first season at Florida in 2011, Robinson coached a Gator secondary that ranked seventh in the nation in pass defense (166.8), while Florida's defense ranked eighth nationally in total defense (299.5). In 2012, Robinson led a secondary that was one of the best, ranking No. 2 nationally in pass efficiency defense (95.55), giving up just seven touchdown passes. Florida was seventh nationally with 20 interceptions, and safety Matt Elam earned first-team All-America honors.