Transfer Tyrin Lawrence has expectations for Bulldogs

Vanderbilt grad transfer Tyrin Lawrence had a lifelong point of reference when he started the process of ultimately choosing Georgia as his new collegiate home.

Former Bulldog and fellow Morgan County High grad Jailyn Ingram played his final season at Georgia in head coach Mike White’s first year.

“I had a lot of conversations with Jalen. We went to the same high school, so I've known him for a while,” Lawrence said. “A lot about the staff and the people here, so he had a number of good things to say.”

Ingram’s stamp of approval was all Lawrence needed to hear.

After placing his name in the transfer portal for two consecutive years, Lawrence – who has two degrees from Vanderbilt – decided the time was finally right to make the jump to Athens where family and friends will have a better opportunity to see him play.

“I like the vision they have here and wanting to get Georgia back on track. I'm excited to be on board,” Lawrence said. “I think we have all the components to be a good team. I think we have a lot of stuff that I've seen probably in my experience at Vandy, ranging from shot blockers to shot makers; I think we got it all.”

Lawrence figures to play a sizeable role himself.

In 105 career games with the Commodores, including 80 starts, Lawrence scored 1,006 points (9.6 points per game), plus a senior season where he averaged 13.8.

“I think we compete a lot; I think we make each other better every day,” Lawrence said of his new teammates. “I think we get the best out of each other. That’s the biggest thing that stands out.”

Lawrence also has jokes.

When asked what drew him to Georgia, Lawrence cracked, “Well, it wasn’t Coach White,” before breaking into laughter.

Actually, it was.

“He’s been recruiting me for two portal cycles now,” said Lawrence, who ultimately left the Nashville school after the coaching change.

“We're hopeful to see some late game production by Tyrin that we saw over the past few years competing against him and watching him in league games,” White said recently. “At times, he's been really confident and had some big practices, but he's still learning what we're doing.”

Lawrence feels he’s fitting in well, although he’ll have a better idea come Saturday when the Bulldogs travel to Charlotte for the first of two exhibition games.

Georgia will host UCF in the second exhibition game on Oct. 29 in Stegeman Coliseum.

“I imagine it'll look great. I know we got great players,” Lawrence said. “From top to bottom, we all bring a lot to the table. So, hopefully, we can put it all together and come out victorious.”

That includes freshman teammate Asa Newell.

“He can shoot, he can finish on the inside, and can defend on the perimeter and on the inside. Asa brings a lot to the table,” Lawrence said. “I didn't know him before this. But all hype, or whatever you heard about Asa, it’s true.”

But Lawrence will play a very big role himself.

With four years of experience playing in the SEC, Georgia will lean on Lawrence for experience and his ability to contribute on the court.

He can’t wait.

“The first thing Coach White told me was that I was going to have the opportunity to play in a lot of ball games,” he said. “I’m ready to get started.”