Former Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys has found his future home after landing in the transfer portal this past week.

The 6-foot-3, 186-pound wide receiver committed to Georgia after drawing interest from numerous Power Five and SEC schools.

“Athens just has a good feel to it, and the players and coaches are just good people,” Humphreys said. “I feel like I can be a consistent player in their offense and can benefit from their style of offense.”

Carson Beck coming back for one more year is intriguing.

“It will be very helpful,” Humphreys said. “Just playing with someone of that skill level, and just watching how they operate.”

Georgia landed Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett out of the transfer portal a year ago, and the duo combined to catch 74 passes for 958 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Those two will return in 2024. Adding a dynamic target like Humphreys, who surpassed 400 receiving yards as a true freshman for Vanderbilt, makes this core very good heading into the off-season.

“I hope to continue to build on my previous year and just get better as an overall receiver,” Humphreys said.

Humphreys will have three years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Athens.