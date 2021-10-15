Tralee Hale, mother of Kelee Ringo, and BBBC seek to ‘Pink Out Sanford'

“I am so blessed and thankful to be connected with Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer,” Hale informed UGASports while enduring the ill effects of chemotherapy. “I feel like everything in life happens when it’s supposed to, and in perfect timing. I don’t doubt me having this voice and having this opportunity to use it with this foundation was all meant to be.”

Promoting breast cancer awareness, the local nonprofit organization Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer (BBBC) has united with Tralee Hale , calling on all spectators to wear the color pink—to “Pink Out Sanford.” Hale, the mother of Georgia standout cornerback Kelee Ringo, was diagnosed during the summer of 2020 with one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer, Triple Negative Ductal Carcinoma. Ever since then, she has been a strong advocate and inspiration for breast cancer awareness.

When No. 1-ranked Georgia hosts the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday on October 16, don’t be surprised if the most prominent color on display at Sanford Stadium is not the Bulldogs’ traditional red.

Founded in 2004 by Jay and Teresa Abbott, BBBC promotes breast cancer awareness locally by giving 100 percent of its donations to the organization “Teresa’s Hope” Fund of St. Mary’s Hospital. In turn, the Athens hospital purchases new equipment, gives free mammograms for those who qualify, as well as educational literature and the like for its patients.

“Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer teaches—they're educating—and that's exactly what I want to do to fight this disgusting disease as an advocate,” Hale said. “I know that I'm going to beat this disease. And, having been through what I have, I want to see other women stop it before it gets started.”

Hale has been through a lot in her fight against cancer. Diagnosed just nine days after Kelee left home to start school at UGA, amidst the COVID pandemic, and while she was attempting to move to Georgia as well, Hale was immediately placed on one of the harshest forms of chemotherapy: doxorubicin.

“It’s referred to as ‘the red devil’ because it’s some of the most brutal stuff to combat cancer,” Hale said of doxorubicin. “It makes me literally feel like I’m on my deathbed.”

This past May, with only two rounds of her chemotherapy remaining, Hale’s treatment was terminated because of complications with her breast mastectomy. Her oncologist performed a biopsy whereby cancer cells were discovered. Currently, Hale is undergoing the same dreadful type of chemotherapy as before, and will be for at least the next six months—even if her blood work ever comes back indicating she’s cancer free.

One way Hale finds strength to persevere is to think back to when she worked as a fireman and paramedic, a profession she was forced to retire from because of a severe back injury requiring multiple surgeries.

“I would transport people who needed encouragement—that there was light at the end of the tunnel,” Hale said. “I would say to them something like, ‘You can get through this, and, when you do, it’ll be something you can look back on to know you overcame difficult circumstances.’ Having to go back on chemo, that’s what I’ve had to convince myself in my mind—that I’m going to look back one day realizing I was able to conquer the difficulties I’m going through.”

Also helping ease Hale’s pain is when she has an opportunity to watch her son play football, as will be the case this Saturday against Kentucky.

“At that time, cancer doesn’t even exist for me,” Hale said. “That is my escape, watching my baby on the field. There, I know Kelee is in his best place. And because he is in his best place at that time, I am in mine.”

In a recently released video produced by videographer Tim Baker of Atlanta, Ringo announced his partnership with BBBC to help raise $25,000 during the month of October to fight breast cancer.