This is part of a series in which we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played. *All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*

#18 - (Edge Defender) Jermaine Johnson

2019 PFF grades: 72.1 overall, 82.4 run defense, 63.3 pass rush

Jermaine Johnson forces a fumble.

Dayne: Jermaine Johnson became an immediate impact player in his first year in Athens after playing junior college football. Johnson played in all 14 games; he had 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He also forced one fumble. It was this strip while tackling Bo Nix against Auburn. Brent: Jermaine Johnson carved himself a role among a crowded edge defender room, especially on third down and known passing situations. Of his 214 total snaps, 129 (60.3 percent) were on passing plays. However, from a grading perspective, he was actually better in the run game. His 82.4 run defense grade was second on the team, which included big plays such as the one above against Auburn.



Johnson and Nolan Smith help seal a victory versus Notre Dame.

Dayne: No play was more timely for Johnson than his pass rush to seal the victory against Notre Dame. He and Nolan Smith forced a desperation pass attempt from Ian Book on fourth down, with less than a minute to go against the Irish. One of Johnson's best traits is that he battles through the end of a play and refuses to relent at first opposition. Brent: Effort. You can't coach it, especially at this level. Johnson's—and Nolan Smith's—relentless effort on this play helped secure a big win. Of Johnson's 18 total quarterback pressures, three were pursuit pressures.