To get an idea of just how big this win was for Florida State—and how disheartening the loss was for Georgia—checkout the region's updated bracket:

Still, the biggest difference I noticed, and particularly when compared to the Mercer game, was the size and look of Georgia's opposition. No offense to the Bears, but nearly all of Florida State’s team looked like bonafide, top-notch collegiate athletes, including a few who appeared as if they could just as easily be swinging a bat in the professional ranks.

Whether you viewed from the stadium or home, you likely could tell the Seminoles were well represented by a cheering, chanting contingent of fans, which often made Foley Field seem like a neutral-sited contest.

The pre-game tailgating and vibe around the stadium was very much like yesterday’s contest against Mercer. But, that was about it as far as any similarities between Georgia’s first two games in the Athens Regional.

To move onto the Super Regionals, the Seminoles simply only need to defeat the winner of tomorrow afternoon’s Georgia-Florida Atlantic game that evening. On the contrary, the Bulldogs need to first beat Florida Atlantic at noon, followed by Florida State that night—and, finally, the Seminoles again on Monday afternoon.

That’s three consecutive wins, including two over Florida State, the Bulldogs need to capture—and do so in a span of only 30 or so hours.

Hancock Hammered

Georgia starter Emerson Hancock, who entered the game with an 8-2 record and a scant 1.56 ERA, got rocked by Florida State. The sophomore righthander pitched out of jams in the first two innings before allowing a combined five runs in his next two innings of work. Against the Seminoles, Hancock pitched four innings, allowing nine hits, five earned runs, walking none, and striking out three.

Notably, after allowing no more than two earned runs in his first 10 starts of this season (and leading up to when he first missed time due to minor arm soreness), Hancock has allowed at least three earned runs in three of his last four starts.

Becker the Bomber

It’s definitely worth noting the power outburst displayed in Athens by Florida State left fielder, and No. 9 hitter, Tim Becker. Becker, and I’m quoting this season’s FSU media guide, “spent the previous three seasons on the Florida State club baseball team.”

In 34 at-bats entering the regional, Becker had totaled zero home runs. However, in seven combined at-bats against Florida Atlantic and Georgia, the walk-on senior slugged four homers.

No Place Like Home?

To further measure the rarity of this Georgia team suffering such a one-sided setback at home, consider that the Bulldogs’ nine-run loss was only their fourth defeat in 33 games this season at Foley Field. And, the three losses at home prior to tonight’s were each by a mere one run.

Dawg Bites

…By scoring one run in the first inning, while the Seminoles were held scoreless, Georgia increased its scoring output this season over the competition in the first inning to 55 to 10 runs.

…Entering tomorrow, Florida State has batted .473 as a team in regional play, including .462 by its No. 7 through No. 9 hitters.

…The only time Georgia won its first game of a regional, only to then drop consecutive games was in 2009 when the Bulldogs went 1-2, ironically, in the Tallahassee Regional.