Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Continuing our new series for this season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering Monday’s games. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for December 21 through December 24.

James Cook

In Buffalo’s 24-22 come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, Bills running back James Cook rushed for a game-high 70 yards on 20 carries. In the process, Cook eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the year, becoming the 11th former Georgia player to rush for 1,000-plus yards in a single season (joining Nick Chubb, Terrell Davis, Robert Edwards, Cleveland Gary, Olandis Gary, Todd Gurley, Rodney Hampton, Garrison Hearst, Knowshon Moreno, and Herschel Walker). Having rushed for 1,038 yards and made 40 receptions with two games remaining this season, he has his sights set on the Pro Bowl. Along with Chubb, Gurley, and Mack Strong, Cook would become just the fourth former Georgia running back to be named to the Pro Bowl in the last 20 years.

Matthew Stafford

One-time Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford continued over the weekend what has been one of the top down-the-stretch passing performances in the entire league. In the Los Angeles Rams’ 30-22 win over the New Orleans Saints—the Rams’ fifth win in their last six games—Stafford completed 24 of 34 passes for 328 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions (120.7 passer rating). For the 15-year veteran, it marked the fifth consecutive game with a passer rating of greater than 100—something he last accomplished during the 2018 season. In his last five games, Stafford has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,388 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just one interception.

The TOP DAWG: George Pickens

For the second time this season, Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens is the Top Dawg of the NFL weekend. Criticized in recent weeks for his lack of hustle, Pickens caught four passes for a staggering 195 yards and two touchdowns, while playing 46 of his team’s 59 offensive snaps, in the Steelers’ 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. His scoring receptions covered 86 and 66 yards. Pickens’ 195 receiving yards are the fourth-most by a former Georgia player in NFL history, trailing only 227 from A.J. Green (Week 3 of 2015), 224 from A.J. Green (Week 14 of 2014), and 205 from Jimmy Orr (Week 12 of 1958). “I know I made some comments before the week that kind of ticked you guys off,” Pickens said after the Pittsburgh win. “But I just want to say ‘I’m just here to win, to make the proper adjustments and be a great player, to be honest.’”

Three games are being played on Monday, Christmas Day—and there’s a heap of former Georgia players being featured today. For the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) at 1:00 p.m. ET, defensive tackle John Jenkins, rookie safety Chris Smith, and running back Zamir White are all on the Raiders’ active roster, while defensive end Malik Herring is with the Chiefs. For the nightcap, featuring the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at the San Francisco 49ers (11-3), inside linebacker Roquan Smith and offensive guard Ben Cleveland are with the Ravens, whereas defensive lineman Robert Beal, wide receiver Chris Conley, and tight end Charlie Woerner are members of the 49ers. For the mid-afternoon game, pitting the New York Giants (5-9) at the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4), the Giants feature tight end Lawrence Cager, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, while the Eagles currently have five Bulldogs on their active roster: defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, cornerback Kelee Ringo, linebacker Nolan Smith, and running back D’Andre Swift. Speaking of Swift, he needs 104 more rushing yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark this season. Against the Giants, he’ll be facing one of the bottom run defenses in the league (allowing 4.7 yards per rush). His over/under rushing total for today is 64.5 yards. Whether today or later this regular season, when Swift reaches 1,000 rushing yards, it’ll mark the fourth time in history—and the first time since 1998—that multiple former Georgia players rushed for 1,000 yards in a single NFL season.