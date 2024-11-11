Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 10)

Continuing a series for its second season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for November 7 through November 10 and preview those participating in tonight’s Monday night game.

Kamari Lassiter

Continuing a top-notch rookie campaign, Lassiter made a solo tackle and corralled two interceptions—one at the end of the first half and a second early in the third quarter—in the Houston Texans’ 26-23 setback to the Detroit Lions in the Sunday night game. The Texans actually held a 23-7 third-quarter advantage before relinquishing their lead. In the third quarter, Lassiter was injured and missed 25 of the opposing 65 offensive snaps for the game. He now has three interceptions this season for the third-most on the team.

James Cook

In the Buffalo Bills’ 30-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Cook rushed for 80 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown and made one reception for a five-yard gain. It marked the fifth time this season (of the nine games he’s been active) that he topped the 70-yard rushing mark. Cook’s two-yard touchdown run late in the game clinched the Bills’ eighth win of the season. His eight rushing touchdowns this year currently rank tied for third in the league, only trailing Baltimore’s Derrick Henry (12) and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts (10).

George Pickens

In a performance filled with grit and fight, Pickens made a game-high five catches for a team-high 91 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 28-27 win over the Washington Commanders. Pickens’ receptions included a 16-yard touchdown in which he “climbed the ladder” for the game’s first score and a long gain of 34 in the third quarter. In the win, the third-year receiver added a four-yard run and a tackle following an interception. For the season, Pickens’ 639 receiving yards rank ninth in the league, while his 12 catches of 20-plus yards rank tied for third.

The TOP DAWG: Jalen Carter

Edging out Pickens as the Top Dawg for Week 10, Carter had a dominant defensive outing in Philadelphia’s 34-6 win over Dallas on the road. Although the stats might not do his performance justice, the second-year defensive tackle totaled four tackles, tying a career high, including a half-sack and another stop for loss. Carter added two quarterback hits, and one pass defended as he spearheaded a defense that limited the Cowboys to 146 total yards and no touchdowns. After totaling six sacks as a rookie, Carter now has 3.5 sacks this season for the 7-2 Eagles. Also for Philadelphia, Nakobe Dean made six tackles, Nolan Smith had a tackle for loss, and Kelee Ringo made a game-high two special-teams tackles.

Worthy of mention, two former Georgia defenders stood out in a low-scoring affair in Minnesota’s 12-7 win yesterday over Jacksonville. For the Jaguars, cornerback Tyson Campbell made a career-high nine tackles, including his first tackle for loss since the opening week of the season. Although committing a costly unsportsmanlike penalty towards the end of the game, defensive end Travon Walker totaled four tackles and a sack, the 21st of his NFL career. Finally, we end with a mention of the first game of the week, Baltimore’s 35-34 thrilling win over Cincinnati on Thursday night. In victory, Ravens star linebacker Roquan Smith was at it again, making a game-high 12 tackles and a critical third-quarter fumble recovery. And, of course, before even hitting the field, Smith started "doing his thing" in Baltimore's pregame huddle: