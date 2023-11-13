Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 10)
Continuing our new series for this season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for November 9 through November 12.
Lawrence Cager
We start off with a first-time mention of Lawrence Cager, a four-year veteran tight end with the New York Giants. Although appearing for only 13 offensive plays in a 49-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Cager’s lone reception was for a 10-yard touchdown—the only touchdown scored by a former Georgia player in the NFL the last two weeks. The reception was Cager’s first since Week 1 of this season (also against Dallas), and his second career touchdown scored in the league.
Broderick Jones
After being named as the Top Dawg for last week’s performance, Pittsburgh’s Broderick Jones had a stellar follow-up outing for the Steeler offensive line. Making his second start at right tackle, Jones helped pave the way for 205 rushing yards and 5.7 yards per rush in a 23-19 win over Green Bay. Since the Steelers averaged less than 80 rushing yards per game through the season’s first seven contests, they have averaged 185.5 in the last two with Jones in the starting lineup.
Roquan Smith
Although appearing in a 33-31 disheartening setback to the Cleveland Browns, former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith was all over the place, totaling a staggering 21 tackles, including 14 solo stops. Smith’s 21 tackles were six more than the second-most number of tackles made by an individual over the weekend in the NFL. More so, his combined tackle total is the most ever by a Raven in a single game, while his 14 solo tackles tied legendary Ray Lewis for the most in a single game in franchise history. Smith’s 108 tackles this season currently rank as the third most in the league.
The TOP DAWG: Isaiah McKenzie
Limited all season, Indianapolis wideout Isaiah McKenzie was suddenly more involved yesterday in the game plan in the Colts’ 10-6 win over the New England Patriots. For his performance, resulting in Frankfurt, Germany, McKenzie is the Top Dawg for the NFL weekend. Coming off the bench against the Patriots, he made four receptions (second-most on team) for 31 yards, including a game-long of 30 yards. He also returned a punt for 11 yards and—his top highlight—returned a kickoff for 42 yards (as the German crowd finished singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver). Entering the game in nine contests this season, McKenzie had made only seven receptions for 51 yards while averaging nine yards per punt return and 19 yards per kickoff return.
Speaking of being more involved, George Pickens was Pittsburgh’s leading receiver yesterday in the Steelers’ 23-19 win over Green Bay after the second-year wideout from Georgia had been limited to a combined three catches for 21 yards the previous two games. Against the Packers, Pickens made three receptions for 45 yards, including a nice 28-yard catch along the sideline. For the season, Pickens leads the Steelers with 32 receptions for 566 yards and three touchdowns.
Worthy of mention, Seattle rookie running back Kenny McIntosh was moved from injured reserve to the Seahawks’ active roster on Saturday. The seventh-round pick, who injured his knee in a mock game in August, has been practicing the past three weeks and is ready to play, according to head coach Pete Carroll. Don’t be surprised if McIntosh sees his first-ever NFL action next week when Seattle plays at the Los Angeles Rams.
The Monday night game tonight features the Denver Broncos (3-5) at the Buffalo Bills (5-4). Whereas the Broncos have no former Georgia players on their active roster, the Bills have two: No. 1 running back James Cook and second-string edge rusher Leonard Floyd.