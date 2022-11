Jared Smith has emerged as one of the top players in the 2025 class.

The Birmingham native is the No. 5 overall prospect in the class and the No. 1 weakside defensive end. He has already racked up offers from some of the nation's top programs including LSU, Michigan, Miami, and Tennessee.

Georgia also jumped in with an offer back in June. Smith visited Athens for his first gameday experience over the weekend as the Bulldogs toppled Tennessee.