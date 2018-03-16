New Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean wasted no time in his attempt to make a good first impression upon arriving at the Athens-Ben Epps Airport late Friday morning.

“Thrilled to be here!” Crean told UGASports, while making the rounds, shaking hands with anybody he could find.

That included a family of three who did not appear to be fans of any one school, but that didn’t stop Crean from introducing himself to the man and his two kids.

“I’m Tom Crean,” the former Indiana coach said. “Are you Georgia fans? Let’s take a picture!”

Crean was accompanied to Athens by his wife Joanie, and two of his three children, Ainsley (12) and Riley (18).