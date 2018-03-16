New Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean wasted no time in his attempt to make a good first impression upon arriving at the Athens-Ben Epps Airport late Friday morning.
“Thrilled to be here!” Crean told UGASports, while making the rounds, shaking hands with anybody he could find.
That included a family of three who did not appear to be fans of any one school, but that didn’t stop Crean from introducing himself to the man and his two kids.
“I’m Tom Crean,” the former Indiana coach said. “Are you Georgia fans? Let’s take a picture!”
Crean was accompanied to Athens by his wife Joanie, and two of his three children, Ainsley (12) and Riley (18).
Coach Tom Crean working hard to make a good first impression the moment he got off the plane. pic.twitter.com/whO2EnR4W1— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) March 16, 2018
UGA Assistant Director for Marketing John Bateman accompanied the family on the flight back from Sarasota, Fla. and for the short drive back to UGA, where an introductory press conference is set for 3 p.m.
Crean’s hiring was approved during a teleconference Thursday night by the UGA Athletic Association Executive Committee. He signed a six-year contract that will pay him $3.2 million per season.
Athletic director Greg McGarity and UGA President Jere Morehead flew to Sarasota Thursday to work out the deal.
He compiled a 356-231 record in 18 seasons at Marquette and Indiana from 1999-2017. His teams have reached postseason play during 13 of those campaigns, with nine NCAA appearances and four NIT bids.
Crean led Marquette to the 2003 NCAA Final Four and has reached four Sweet 16's at Marquette and Indiana. His teams have been ranked in the Associated Press and/or USA Today polls during 12 seasons, including top-10 finishes in 2003 and 2013. Individually, Crean has coached eight players who have won All-America honors. All 52 seniors to play for Crean during his head coaching career have earned a degree.
Much more coming later this afternoon.