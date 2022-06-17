Todd Hartley sets his sights on 2025 tight end Bear Tenney
When Todd Hartley offers a tight end, you better pay attention.
The latest offer went to 2025 prospect Bear Tenney. The Arizona native earned an offer from the Bulldogs after camping in Athens on June 16.
Even though he's from across the country, Georgia's reputation as a tight end factory isn't lost on Tenney.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news